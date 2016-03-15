WASHINGTON, March 15 Lockheed Martin Corp has "no regrets" about buying Sikorsky for $9 billion despite a drop in oil prices that has led to a bigger-than-expected decline Sikorsky's commercial helicopter sales, Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson said Tuesday.

Hewson said buying the company was "absolutely a great opportunity" and Lockheed remained confident about its long-term prospects, despite the oil-related drop in commercial sales.

She said she expected oil prices to recover over the longer term. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal)