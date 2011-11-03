GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro slide as economic, political uncertainty hits
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise
WASHINGTON Nov 3 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) said on Thursday it acquired Sim-Industries B.V., a commercial aviation simulation company with 104 employees at its production facility in the Netherlands.
The acquisition reflects plans by Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, to expand into closely related markets that build on core capabilities and expand its customer base, Lockheed said in a statement. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. (Reporting by Jim Wolf; editing by Andre Grenon)
* received type A bond settlement agent license from people's bank of China to act as bond settlement agent in China interbank bond market Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 7 Japan's Nikkei share average dropped to a two-week low on Tuesday morning after global stocks fell and a stronger yen hurt overall sentiment, while Toyota Motor underperformed the market following a worse-than-expected earnings forecast.