By Andrea Shalal-Esa
| WASHINGTON, April 24
WASHINGTON, April 24 Unionized workers on strike
against Lockheed Martin Corp over healthcare benefits
and pensions are prepared for a long work stoppage, a top union
official said on Tuesday.
Nearly 3,650 union workers walked off the job on Monday at
the Fort Worth, Texas, plant where Lockheed builds the new F-35
fighter plane and at two military bases where it is tested.
Paul Black, president of the local chapter of the
International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers
(IAM), said three earlier strikes in 1984, 2000 and 2003 lasted
from two to three weeks, but union leaders warned workers that
the current dispute -- focused on healthcare benefits and
pensions -- could take longer to settle. The last strike before
those was in 1946.
"These are pretty big issues. It may take more than just a
two or three-week strike," Black said in a telephone interview.
"We're prepared to endure for the duration."
Workers in the union voted overwhelmingly on Sunday to hit
the picket line rather than accept the company's "best and final
offer," which called for an end to the defined benefits pension
that current workers receive and a switch to a retirement
account similar to a 401(k).
He said the pension issue was particularly important given
that union workers had already given up medical benefits for
retired workers in the last contract negotiation.
"Whenever they talk about cuts, they want to talk about the
guys at the lower end of the scale," Black said, noting that the
top managers at Lockheed earned a combined total in the hundreds
of millions of dollars. "It's not our membership that's driving
up the cost of the plane," he added.
The strike adds to pressures already facing the $397 billion
F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program, which has been restructured
three times in recent years to rein in costs and slow
development to allow for more testing. The program has only
completed about 20 percent of the total testing required.
"The ball is their court now," Black told Reuters, referring
to Lockheed management. "The members spoke loud and clear."
He said he doubted that Lockheed's salaried workers would be
able to maintain production of the complex, stealthy warplanes
without union employees for long, despite the company's
statement that its operations remained open.
Lockheed says it made the union a "fair and equitable
contract," including wage increases of 3 percent annually in
each of the three years, a $3,000 signing bonus, an annual cost
of living supplement of $800 and increased retirement income for
current employees.
"No meetings are scheduled at this time. The company's
negotiating team would consider meeting with the union if they
requested it," said Joe Stout, a Lockheed spokesman.
Stout said Lockheed's operations will remain open and the
company is implementing a contingency plan that uses salaried
workers with the right certifications and training to continue
work that would have been done by union workers, whose jobs
include assembly, maintenance and sanitation.
Black said those contingency plans had caused problems in
past strikes, when union workers had to redo some work after
settling the contract dispute.
Lockheed denied that any mishaps or damage to the planes in
assembly had occurred after the start of this strike.
The union represents about 3,300 of the total 14,000
employees at the Fort Worth facility, 200 workers at Naval Air
Station Patuxent River in Maryland, and 150 workers at Edwards
Air Force Base in California.
Joe DellaVedova, spokesman for the Pentagon's F-35 program
office, said officials were assessing the impact of the strike
on development and production, but test flights would continue
at Edwards Air Force Base and the Maryland naval air base.
Preliminary flights would also continue at Eglin Air Force
Base in Florida, where the military plans to begin training
pilots to fly the new planes, he said.
"Our focus remains on moving the program forward and
remaining neutral as the parties resolve their contract issues
in a mutually beneficial manner," DellaVedova said, adding that
Pentagon officials hoped the two sides would reach agreement
that "sustains the progress the F-35 production and flight test
program has shown over the past year."
Loren Thompson, a defense analyst with the Lexington
Institute who has close ties to Lockheed, said the company has
been under pressure by the Pentagon to drive down its pension
costs on the F-35 program.
(Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)