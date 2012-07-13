BRIEF-BioAmber CEO steps down, current COO Fabrice Orecchioni named President
* BioAmber ceo steps down, current coo fabrice orecchioni named president
WASHINGTON, July 13 The U.S. government and Taiwan have signed a letter of acceptance on a $3.7 billion deal to upgrade 145 F-16 fighter jets, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday. (Reporting By Andrea Shalal-Esa; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* BioAmber ceo steps down, current coo fabrice orecchioni named president
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Heavy machines maker General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)
LONDON, Feb 20 Kraft Heinz's dropped bid to buy Unilever is the third-largest M&A deal to collapse, according to Thomson Reuters data, adding to a recent run of failures that highlights the appetite for the pursuit of audacious mega-mergers.