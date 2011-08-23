WASHINGTON Aug 23 A U.S. Senator seeking the sale of Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-16C/D fighters to Taiwan said Friday that he was exploring legislative action designed to overcome any Obama administration refusal to meet Taipei's longstanding request for the planes.

"This is an area where Congress could legislate to fulfill this requirement," Senator John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, said in a conference call with reporters after touring Lockheed's F-16 production line in Fort Worth, Texas.

"The administration's decision will not be the final word," he said. He cited the possibility of attaching an amendment to a defense policy bill expected to reach the Senate floor in October or November.

Taiwan is seeking 66 new F-16C/D models to upgrade its aging air force. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has promised Cornyn, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, that the administration will make public any proposals if any to help Taiwan's air force by Oct. 1.

