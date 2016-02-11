(Corrects paragraph 3 to remove reference to JV between General
Dynamics Corp and Italy's Finmeccanica)
Feb 11 Lockheed Martin Corp said it
would offer the T-50A, a training jet developed jointly with
Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd, in the upcoming U.S.
Air Force competition to build 350 new training planes.
The U.S. Air Force aims to launch the competition in 2017 to
replace its ageing fleet of T-38 planes and analysts have said
it could eventually buy up to 600 planes.
The competition is expected to be fierce. Boeing Co,
Textron Inc, and Northrop Grumman Corp are all
expected to submit bids when the tender kicks off in 2017.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, also said
it has selected its Greenville operations facility in South
Carolina as the preferred final assembly and checkout (FACO)
site for the T-50A.
"The T-50A is production ready now," Lockheed Martin
Advanced Development Programs' Executive Vice President Rob
Weiss said on Thursday.
