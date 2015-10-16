(Adds background about contract negotiations)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Oct 15 Lockheed Martin Corp
on Thursday said it had reached a verbal agreement with the
U.S. Air Force on a five-year contract to build up to 83 C-130J
Super Hercules transport planes for the Air Force, Coast Guard
and Marine Corps through 2020.
The company said its goal was to complete the remaining
contract actions, certifications and congressional notifications
and finalize the deal by the end of the year,
Pentagon documents put the value of a 79-aircraft deal at
around $5.9 billion in 2013, when negotiations over the
agreement first began.
"We have reached a verbal agreement on the C-130J multiyear
II contract," Lockheed spokesman Joe LaMarca told Reuters in
response to a query. He gave no details on the value of the
multiyear deal, or the amount of savings it would provide,
compared to buying the airplanes one year at a time.
The agreement was reached late last week after over two
years of negotiations. It was not immediately clear why the
negotiations took so long to conclude.
Lockheed officials told Reuters in September 2013 that they
expected the multiyear agreement to generate savings of at least
$600 million for the U.S. government, or more than 10 percent,
compared to buying the planes one year at a time.
Lockheed has sold C-130J transport planes to 16 countries,
and 330 of the turboprop planes have been delivered or are
currently on order. The planes, which are able to touch down on
austere landing zones, are used for humanitarian relief
missions, special operations, aerial refueling, close air
support, and search and rescue.
Air Force acquisition chief William LaPlante last week
warned that the C-130J multiyear agreement could be jeopardized
if Congress fails to pass a budget for fiscal 2016 and relies on
a series of continuing resolutions to fund the government.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)