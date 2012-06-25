* Modified contract would give wage increases for four years
* Union members would get $3,600 in cash payments
* Union accepted shift in pension plans for future workers
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, June 25 Striking workers from the
Fort Worth, Texas, plant where Lockheed Martin Corp
builds F-16 and F-35 fighter planes will vote on Thursday on
whether to accept a new contract agreed to by a key union and
management late Saturday, the union said.
The modified contract, posted on the union's website, would
give union members wage increases of 2.5 to 3 percent in each of
the next four years, a lump sum payment of $2,000, and an
additional $1,600 in cash to pay for inflation.
The contract would boost pension benefits for current
employees, but would shift future workers to a 401(k)-type
pension system - something the union had fought hard to avoid.
Most other Lockheed units have already moved to the new pension
plans.
The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace
Workers union, whose 3,600-plus members have been on strike for
nine weeks, has scheduled a vote for 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT) on
Thursday at the historic North Side Coliseum in Fort Worth, a
top union official said.
The union, known as the IAM, represents Lockheed employees
at the Texas plant, at Edwards Air Force Base in California, and
at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland. All those workers
will vote on the contract at the same time.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's No. 1 supplier by sales, announced
early Sunday that it had reached a tentative deal on a revised
labor contract with the union's bargaining committee during
meetings Wednesday through Saturday facilitated by the U.S.
Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service.
The union said it recommended members accept Lockheed's
modified "last, best and final offer" after four days of
"grueling" talks with Lockheed. It said the federal mediator
told union negotiators this was "absolutely the best offer" the
union could obtain from Lockheed at this time.
"Our strike has gone on for nine weeks, and our membership
has stood strong, far stronger than anyone imagined," the union
said on its website, adding that it believed "this is the very
best contract proposal that we can bring to you without a much
longer work stoppage with an uncertain outcome."
Lockheed welcomed the fact that union leaders had
unanimously recommended ratification of the new contract. "We
believe it's an industry-leading, competitive contract proposal
that fairly compensates the union members," said company
spokesman Joe Stout.
The modified contract would keep two of the company's
current health care plans while adding a separate plan run by
Lockheed, but eliminating other choices available now.
It runs for four years, instead of the three-year plan
initially under discussion, giving both sides more stability at
a time when U.S. defense spending is under increasing pressure.
If ratified, the agreement would end a strike that began on
April 23, after IAM members rejected Lockheed's previous offer
on April 22, largely over pension and health care benefits.
The IAM is among the largest industrial trade unions in
North America, with nearly 700,000 active and retired members in
the railroad, airline, aerospace, woodworking, shipbuilding and
manufacturing sectors.
This has been the longest strike at the Fort Worth plant in
recent decades, but a 1946 work stoppage lasted over 12 weeks.
Lockheed has been under pressure from the Pentagon to curb
such costs, a contributor to overruns in the nearly $400 billion
F-35 program for the planned purchase of 2,443 aircraft. It is
the Pentagon's costliest arms purchase yet.
Three versions of the radar-evading F-35 are being built for
the U.S. Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps. Eight countries
helped fund the development and are in varying stages of buying
it - Britain, Norway, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, Turkey,
Australia and Italy. Japan and Israel have placed
multibillion-dollar orders for the aircraft.
The F-35 is also competing with Boeing's F-15 Silent
Eagle and Eurofighter - built by a consortium of EADS,
Finmeccanica's Alenia and BAE Systems - for a
60-plane order from South Korea, a contract that will likely be
awarded before the end of the year.
Lockheed said it hired 85 additional temporary workers at
Fort Worth on Monday, bringing the total to around 500. The
company is also still using about 1,100 salaried employees to do
union work and some 50 non-union employees borrowed from other
company facilities, according to company spokesman Joe Stout.
He said about 570 union workers had crossed picket lines to
return to work, including about 280 at Fort Worth.
