BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp agreed with Ternium on sale of CSA steel plant for 1.5 bln euros
* Company reached agreement with Ternium on sale of CSA steel plant in Brazil for eur 1.5 billion.
June 28 Lockheed Martin Corp workers who build the F-16 and F-35 fighter planes voted on Thursday to accept a new labor contract that would provide yearly pay increases of 2.5 percent to 3 percent and bonus payments, their union said.
The vote ends a nine-week strike by more than 3,600 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union in Texas, California and Maryland.
Bob Wood, a spokesman for District Lodge 776 of the union, said the Lockheed labor accord was approved by an 80 percent margin. He added picket lines have been taken down and workers are to return to the job on Monday.
Separately, Lockheed said on Thursday that its board elected Christopher Kubasik to the new position of vice chairman. Kubasik, 51, the current Lockheed chief operating officer, will succeed Robert Stevens as chief executive in January. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 21 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp's chief executive, Michael Ward, will retire after more than 14 years in the role, as activist investor Mantle Ridge LP tries to shake up the company's board.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 21 ConocoPhillips Corp has revised down over a billion barrels of oil sands reserves because of low global crude prices, a company filing showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that some of Canada's vast hydrocarbon potential may be left untapped.