Dec 13 Japan's government will hold a
national security council meeting on Friday to select the next
mainstay fighter jet for the Japan Air Self-Defense Force, with
Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 Lightning II leading the
race, the Nikkei business daily said.
The government will choose between three models -- the F-35,
Boeing Co's F/A-18 Super Hornet and the Eurofighter
Typhoon, the daily said.
The Eurofighter is developed by a consortium of three
companies -- European Aeronautic Defense and Space Company or
EADS, Alenia Aeronautica and BAE Systems Plc.
F-35, the most expensive of the three, leads the others due
to its "overwhelmingly superior performance" and stealth
capabilities, the newspaper said.
Once the selection is made, the government plans to deploy
four new jets in fiscal 2016, with the number expected to rise
to between 40 and 50, the Nikkei said.
The Japanese government has sought 55.1 billion yen ($708.14
million) for the four jets in the fiscal 2012 budget and the
total cost is estimated at about 1 trillion yen, the daily
added.
($1 = 77.8100 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sreejiraj Eluvangal)