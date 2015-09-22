FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept 22 United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and Boeing Co, on Tuesday said it had selected Orbital ATK as the sole provider of solid rocket motors for its Atlas V and Vulcan launch vehicles.

The news spells a serious setback for rival engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, which currently supplies solid rocket motors to ULA.

It follows Boeing's announcement last week that ULA's owners had rejected a $2 billion cash bid by Aerojet to take over ULA.

Aerojet had no immediate comment on the decision.

ULA said it had agreed to a "long-term strategic partnership" with Orbital ATK, and said the company would be the only provider of solid rocket boosters for ULA's Atlas V and Vulcan launch vehicles, effective in 2019.

"As ULA transforms the space lift industry, strong partners such as Orbital ATK are critical to reducing cost, introducing cutting-edge innovation and continuing our focus on mission success," Tory Bruno, ULA president and CEO said in a statement.

Under this partnership, Orbital ATK is investing in the design, development and qualification of two new rocket motors with design similarities, ULA said. It said the motors would help to significantly lower the price of the motors.

ULA said the new solid rocket boosters would be introduced on ULA's Atlas V vehicle in late 2018 and on ULA's new Vulcan vehicle in mid-2019.

Orbital ATK already supplies composite structures, nozzles, propellant tanks and booster separation motors for the current versions of Delta IV and Atlas V rockets.

In addition, ULA will supply two Atlas rockets to provide launch services for Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft on cargo delivery missions to the International Space Station for NASA in late 2015 and early 2016.

Orbital ATK is also developing a fully integrated third stage to launch NASA's Solar Probe Plus mission on ULA's Delta IV Heavy rocket in 2018. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)