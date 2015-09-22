(Adds Aerojet comment)
By Andrea Shalal
FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept 22 United Launch
Alliance, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin Corp and
Boeing Co, on Tuesday said it had selected Orbital ATK
as the sole provider of solid rocket motors for its Atlas
V and Vulcan launch vehicles from 2019.
The news spells a serious setback for rival engine maker
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc, which currently
supplies solid rocket motors to ULA for the Atlas rocket.
Industry sources said the decision could force Aerojet to
re-evaluate the future of the large Sacramento facility where it
builds the motors, particularly if it loses out on other orders.
It follows Boeing's announcement last week that ULA's owners
had rejected a $2 billion cash bid by Aerojet to take over ULA.
Aerojet spokesman Glenn Mahone said the company would keep
supplying solid rocket motors to ULA until 2019, and would
aggressively go after a contract to replace the U.S. Air Force's
intercontinental ballistic missiles, as well as potential
commercial orders.
"We remain committed to our solid rocket business which
provides very competitive and reliable products to the
marketplace," Mahone said.
ULA said it had agreed to a "long-term strategic
partnership" with Orbital ATK, and said the company would be the
only provider of solid rocket boosters for ULA's Atlas V and
Vulcan launch vehicles, effective in 2019.
"As ULA transforms the space lift industry, strong partners
such as Orbital ATK are critical to reducing cost, introducing
cutting-edge innovation and continuing our focus on mission
success," Tory Bruno, ULA president and chief executive officer
said in a statement.
Under this partnership, Orbital ATK is investing in the
design, development and qualification of two new rocket motors
with design similarities, ULA said. It said the motors would
help to significantly lower the price of the motors.
ULA said the new solid rocket boosters would be introduced
on ULA's Atlas V vehicle in late 2018 and on ULA's new Vulcan
vehicle in mid-2019.
Orbital ATK already supplies composite structures, nozzles,
propellant tanks and booster separation motors for the current
versions of Delta IV and Atlas V rockets.
In addition, ULA will supply two Atlas rockets to provide
launch services for Orbital ATK's Cygnus spacecraft on cargo
delivery missions to the International Space Station for NASA in
late 2015 and early 2016.
Orbital ATK is also developing a fully integrated third
stage to launch NASA's Solar Probe Plus mission on ULA's Delta
IV Heavy rocket in 2018.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and
Lisa Shumaker)