Dec 16 Lockheed Martin Corp, the largest U.S. weapons maker, said Chief Executive Marillyn Hewson would also become the company's chairman after Robert Stevens retires on Dec. 31.

Hewson, who ranked No.4 in Fortune magazine's list of the most powerful women in U.S. business for 2013, will become the chairman on Jan. 1, a year after she was appointed chief executive.

Stevens will retire from Lockheed in early 2014, the company said.

Hewson took the top job at Lockheed after Christopher Kubasik was fired when he admitted to an improper relationship with a subordinate.