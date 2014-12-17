Alexion to cut 7 pct of workforce
March 13 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it has initiated a company-wide restructuring that will affect about 7 percent of its workforce.
WASHINGTON Dec 17 Lockheed Martin Corp is on track to deliver all 36 F-35 fighter jets planned in 2014, the Pentagon's F-35 program manager told reporters on Wednesday.
Air Force Lieutenant General Chris Bogdan said the final two aircraft to be delivered to the U.S. government were in flight testing, but he expected that process to be completed by the end of the year.
The deliveries would pave the way for Lockheed to receive most of the incentive fees associated with the delivery schedule, Bogdan said. He did not provide any details.
LONDON, March 13 The British government won final approval from parliament on Monday for legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to trigger the country's exit from the European Union.
