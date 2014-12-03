WASHINGTON Dec 3 Italy has not signaled any
plans to reduce its expected purchase of 90 F-35 fighter jets,
despite suggestions by Italian lawmakers that the purchase
should be halved, senior U.S. and Lockheed Martin Corp
officials said Wednesday.
"Italy remains committed to the F-35 program of record and
its plan to buy 90 jets in coming years," said one U.S.
official, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
Lorraine Martin, Lockheed's F-35 program manager, told
reporters at a defense conference, that the Italian government
had not notified the company of any change from the planned
order of 90 jets.
Italy is one of the eight international partners that helped
fund development of the stealthy warplane.
The Pentagon projects it will cost $399 billion to develop
the plane and pay for 2,457 aircraft for three U.S. military
services. In addition, international orders will drive the total
number of jets to be built to above 3,000.
"That's their stated requirement from their services,"
Martin said, when asked about Italy's plans. "We have heard
nothing different on what their actual requirement is for a
recapitalized fleet."
Martin said a decrease in the number would affect how many
aircraft could be assembled at the large "final assembly and
checkout" plant, or FACO, and in turn, how quickly the cost of
those aircraft would come down the "learning curve."
"It would have ramifications if they changed their order
numbers, primarily for getting up the learning curve at the
FACO," she added.
Martin said most countries ordered weapons as they received
authorization or funding for them, which led to a certain ebb
and flow in orders, but Lockheed believed the international
partners remained confident about the overall program.
