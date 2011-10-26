* Q3 revenue rose

Oct 26 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the world's biggest defense contractor, said quarterly profit rose along with sales, and it raised its full-year forecast.

Net income came to $700 million, or $2.10 a share, for the third quarter, compared with $560 million, or $1.54 a share, a year earlier.

Quarterly revenue rose nearly 7 percent to $12.1 billion, compared with $11.74 billion expected by analysts.

Lockheed, developer of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, F-16 fighter jet and C-130J military transport plane, is cutting jobs and holding down discretionary expenses as U.S. defense spending comes under pressure.

The company said it expected flat sales for 2012, assuming the U.S. defense budget is approved in a timely manner with funding at levels consistent with President Barack Obama's proposed budget. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)