* Q4 payout of $1/shr set
* $2.5 billion added to repurchase authorization
Sept 22 Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), the
world's largest defense contractor, on Thursday boosted its
quarterly dividend by 33 percent and said its board approved an
increase in its share buyback program.
The fighter jet and military aircraft maker declared a
fourth-quarter dividend of $1.00 a share, payable Dec. 30 to
shareholders of record as of Dec. 1. It said the new quarterly
payout was an increase of 25 cents over the prior quarter.
The company, whose products include the F-35 Joint Strike
Fighter and F-16 warplanes, also said the repurchase of up to
an additional $2.5 billion of common stock was approved under
its share repurchase plan.
Lockheed had told a Reuters Summit earlier this month that
it was evaluating ways to bolster shareholder returns in a
tighter defense budget environment.
"We continue to deliver on our long-standing goal to return
at least 50 percent of free cash flow" to shareholders,
Chairman and CEO Robert Stevens said in a statement on
Thursday.
Lockheed has cut jobs and held down discretionary expenses
in response to global pressures on defense spending.
(Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta, editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)