UPDATE 2-China's Ant to invest $200 mln in Korea's Kakao Pay amid global push
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
July 10 Lockheed Martin Corp said it was reducing its workforce by 740 employees at its mission systems and sensors business to save costs amid U.S. defense budget cuts.
Lockheed, the Pentagon's largest supplier, said it notified 308 U.S.-based employees on Tuesday that they will no longer have employment with the company.
About 432 employees participated in a voluntary layoff program in May, the company said. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Ant valued at $60 bln, planning IPO (Adds analyst comment, details on Ant overseas push)
TOKYO, Feb 21 Japanese stocks edged up on Tuesday morning as the yen eased back against the dollar, although trading volumes were low as a holiday in the United States left investors short of the usual leads.
* Money is buffer against any fresh financial problems -source