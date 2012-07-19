Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
July 19 LodgeNet Interactive Corp posted a wider quarterly loss on a one-time impairment charge.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $103.1 million, or $4.08 per share, from $4.4 million, or 17 cents per share a year earlier.
The provider of cable TV, on-demand movies, Nintendo video games and Internet services to hotels and hospitals said it took a one-time, non-cash charge of $94 million related to its 2007 acquisition of rival On Command.
Excluding the charges, the loss was 36 cents per share.
Revenue fell to $92.8 million from $106.6 million. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.