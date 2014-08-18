Aug 18 Loeb Holding AG : * Says H1 net revenue of CHF 46.8 million (last year: CHF 46.6 million) * Says H1 operating income of CHF 27 million (last year: CHF 26.9 million) * Says H1 EBITDA up by CHF 0.6 million to CHF 5.4 million (last year: CHF 4.8

million) * Says H1 EBIT up CHF 0.5 million to CHF 1 million (last year: CHF 0.5 million) * Says expects FY 2014 group profit on level of previous year * Source text-bit.ly/1tdYaIP * Further company coverage