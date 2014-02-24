Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
FRANKFURT Feb 24 Insolvent German television maker Loewe said on Monday that an investor group had backed out of a deal to purchase its core television business.
A group of investors, including a former senior manager at Apple and Bang & Olufsen, said in January that they would buy Loewe's core television business for an undisclosed price.
Loewe on Monday called on the investors to complete the deal and said it did not believe there was any legal basis for them to withdraw from the purchase contract and that it is considering legal action.
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.