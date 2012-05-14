FRANKFURT May 14 Shares in German luxury TV
maker Loewe jumped 24 percent on Monday on market talk
of a potential offer from Apple.
Web blog AppleInsider cited a person familiar with the
matter as saying Apple was willing to pay 87,3 million euros
($113 million), or a 48 percent premium on Loewe's closing price
on Friday of 4.5390 euros.
Both Apple and Loewe could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Loewe has a market capitalisation of 59.1 million euros,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
(Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)