FRANKFURT, July 16 German high-end television maker Loewe AG is seeking protection from creditors' demands to restructure its loss-making business.

"The aim of the Executive Board is to restructure Loewe in cooperation with strategic partners and investors," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Shares in Loewe, which have lost more than half of their value over the past year, dropped 25 percent to 1.49 euros on the news.

Loewe, which is 28 percent-owned by Japan's Sharp, has been struggling to return to profit amid fierce competition from Asian rivals such as Samsung and LG and a slide in the average price of television sets.

The group cut one in five jobs to lower costs, launched new products and spent more on advertising. Its losses almost tripled to 29 million euros in 2012. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz)