FRANKFURT Nov 19 German television maker Loewe AG said on Tuesday it had entered the final phase of talks with two possible buyers for the company.

The troubled maker of high-end TVs filed for insolvency last month after failing to keep up with mass-market rivals such as Samsung and LG Electronics amid a slide in the average price of TV sets.

Loewe said in a statement talks with the two investors, whom it did not name, were very positive. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)