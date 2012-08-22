FRANKFURT Aug 22 German luxury TV maker Loewe
expects revenues to grow next year, helped by new a
new television line and as prices remain stable its chief
executive said on Wednesday.
Loewe will present its renewed product line next week at the
IFA, Europe's biggest consumer electronics show in Berlin.
"The trend of increasing revenues should continue next
year," Loewe's Oliver Seidl told Reuters.
Loewe faces stiff competition from Asian peers such as
Samsung, LG and Panasonic in
the European market and is looking to expand to Asia for growth.
"We need to be present in the growth regions of the future
to realise long-term success," Seidl said. "Europe will recover
from the current crisis but growth rates there will be limited."
The global television panel market has been tough in recent
years. Declining retail prices forced Sony Corp to cut
its exposure to the TV panel business, while Dutch electronics
group Philips agreed to sell its loss-making television
unit earlier this year.
A long-awaited cooperation with Loewe's main shareholder
Sharp will have to wait a while longer, Seidl said.
Sharp, which owns 28.8 percent of Loewe's shares, is curbing
costs to satisfy bankers in a bid to stay solvent.
With debt of 1.25 trillion yen ($15.8 billion), Sharp is
scrambling for money to refinance as much as 360 billion yen of
short-term commercial paper and a 200 billion-yen convertible
bond maturing in September next year.
"We are in close contact with Sharp and there were no
discussions about whether Sharp would sell its stake to us,"
Seidl said, adding an exit by Sharp from Loewe was not on the
agenda.
According to Thomson Reuters data Loewe's management owns 14
percent of the company and French maker of digital storage
devices LaCie has a 11.2 percent stake.