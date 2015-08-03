Aug 3 Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 44 percent drop in quarterly profit from continuing operations due to lower revenue from its Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc subsidiary and insurance business.

The company's income from continuing operations fell to $170 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $303 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)