* Q2 EPS $0.14 vs $0.61 last year
* CNA net operating income up 33 pct
* Diamond Offshore rev falls 11 pct
(Adds conference call details, share movement)
July 30 Loews Corp, controlled by the
billionaire Tisch family, reported a fall in second-quarter
profit, mainly due to lower earnings at 50 percent-owned Diamond
Offshore Drilling Inc.
The drilling company's profit fell 25 percent in the second
quarter on higher costs and a lower demand for its services.
Diamond Offshore accounts for a quarter of Loews' revenue but is
the biggest contributor to its profit.
However, insurer CNA Financial, Loews biggest
holding, reported a robust quarter on lower catastrophe losses.
After-tax catastrophe losses at CNA fell to $44 million from
$65 million a year earlier. CNA's net operating income rose 33
percent to $152 million.
"We achieved meaningful first half rate increases across our
P&C (property and casualty) portfolio, which helped drive nearly
three points of improvement in our P&C combined ratio," CNA
Chief Executive Thomas Motamed said in a statement.
CNA Financial, 90-percent owned by Loews, struck a deal in
March to buy loss-making Lloyd's of London rival Hardy
Underwriting Bermuda Limited for about $227 million.
Loews, which has interests ranging from insurance and luxury
hotels to energy exploration and natural gas pipelines, said its
net investment income fell by a quarter to $386 million.
Net income fell to $56 million, or 14 cents per share, from
$250 million, or 61 cents per share, a year earlier.
Loews' total revenue fell more than 4 percent to $3.37
billion.
Chief Executive James Tisch told analysts on a post-earnings
conference call that he was "very concerned" about the economy.
"You don't see anybody really expressing optimism about
what's going on in the economy either here in the United States
or overseas. So for a whole host of reasons, I don't see growth
picking up anytime soon," Tisch said.
Shares of Loews, which has a market value of about $16.55
billion, were down more than 5 percent at $39.60 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by
Supriya Kurane and Anil D'Silva)