Britain's FTSE edges up as commodity stocks, DCC
* Old Mutual top FTSE loser on South Africa woes (Adds details, closing prices)
May 4 Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 59 percent drop in quarterly profit from continuing operations due to lower income from its energy and insurance subsidiaries.
The company's income from continuing operations fell to $109 million, or 29 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $265 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.
Loews, controlled by New York's Tisch family, said total revenue fell 5.7 percent to $3.48 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Old Mutual top FTSE loser on South Africa woes (Adds details, closing prices)
ABUJA, April 5 The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Nigeria its economy needs urgent reform in a report published on Wednesday that highlighted the risks to growth for the recession-hit country and the dangers of a volatile foreign exchange market.
CARACAS, April 5 Venezuela's opposition's lawmakers gathered from dawn on Wednesday, some carrying injuries from protests, to seek the dismissal of Supreme Court judges whom they accuse of propping up a dictatorship.