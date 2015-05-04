May 4 Hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate Loews Corp reported a 59 percent drop in quarterly profit from continuing operations due to lower income from its energy and insurance subsidiaries.

The company's income from continuing operations fell to $109 million, or 29 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $265 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Loews, controlled by New York's Tisch family, said total revenue fell 5.7 percent to $3.48 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)