May 4 Loews Corp reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit as its energy subsidiary
reported a loss and revenue fell at its insurance unit.
The conglomerate's income from continuing operations fell 59
percent to $109 million, or 29 cents per share, in the first
quarter ended March 31 from a year earlier.
According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, Loews earned 69 cents
per share on an adjusted basis, below the average analyst
estimate of 75 cents.
Loews, controlled by New York's Tisch family, said total
revenue fell 5.7 percent to $3.48 billion.
Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Loews' second-biggest
subsidiary, reported a net loss, compared with a year-ago
profit, mainly due to an impairment charge of $319 million as it
wrote down the value of eight rigs.
Oil producers, slammed by a slump in crude oil prices since
June, are renegotiating or cancelling contracts, piling pressure
on contract drilling companies.
Diamond Offshore suspended its special dividend in the first
quarter. Loews has turned to its property and casualty insurance
subsidiary, CNA Financial Corp, to generate most of its
dividend.
CNA, Loews' largest subsidiary, on Monday maintained its
quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share.
CNA's net operating income rose 18.4 percent to $225 million
from a year earlier, helped by higher investment income and
lower catastrophe losses.
CNA earned 83 cents per share, 2 cents above the average
analyst estimate.
CNA's quarterly combined ratio improved to 98.9 percent from
101.6 percent last year. A combined ratio of over 100 indicates
that an insurer has an underwriting loss.
Loews has over the years trimmed CNA's operations, hiving
off its life insurance, personal automobile insurance, health
insurance, reinsurance, and annuity and pension deposit
businesses.
Loews completed the sale of its natural gas subsidiary,
HighMount Exploration & Production LLC, in October due to low
natural gas prices caused by a shale boom.
Loews also owns Boardwalk Pipeline Partners LP and
Loews Hotels & Resorts.
Up to Friday's close of $41.73, Loews' shares had fallen 4.6
percent in 12 months. CNA's shares had risen nearly 2 percent up
to Friday's close of $40.47.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)