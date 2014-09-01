UPDATE 3-HSBC breaks with tradition, names AIA boss Tucker as chairman
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
Sept 1 Logan Capital AG :
* Said on Sunday H1 EBIT decreased to EUR -0.4 million from EUR 1.6 mln year ago
* Said H1 result after tax decreased to EUR -0.3 million from EUR 1.7 million year ago
* Said equity ratio as of June 30 rose to 94% from 93% at year-end
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Tucker to identify successor to Chief Executive Gulliver (Adds analyst comment, share price, details on remuneration)
* Thailand has spent just 2 pct of $40 bln budgeted for transport
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, March 12 The Trump administration's firing of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara sent shockwaves through New York, but veterans of the high-profile office expect a longstanding mission of cracking down on political corruption and Wall Street wrongdoing to remain intact.