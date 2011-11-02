* Trims growth and margin guidance

* Says UK improving but Benelux still weak

* Shares fall 6.4 percent (Adds reaction, quotes)

By Kate Holton

LONDON, Nov 2 IT services provider Logica on Wednesday cut its full-year operating margin and growth forecasts as it posted third-quarter results still hampered by weakness in the Benelux region.

The Anglo-Dutch company, which competes with Capgemini and Atos Origin , said the group had improved in Britain and its outsourcing division continued to perform strongly.

But the weakness in the Benelux region showed little signs of improvement, with revenue down 3 percent in the first nine months of the year, sending shares in the group down 7 percent at the open.

"Logica's third quarter update was poor, in our view, with a material implied slowing in fourth-quarter growth and margin pressure coming to the fore," Investec analysts said in a note.

"We see further forecast risk ahead and think it is too early to turn positive."

Logica has suffered from its exposure to public sector spending cuts, while its commercial customers have been reluctant to embark on major IT upgrades during the downturn, putting pressure on Logica's consulting and systems integration unit.

The lower operating margin guidance had been broadly expected but it was still taken negatively by the market.

Logica started the year by saying it expected modest margin improvement from the 7.4 percent achieved in 2010, but lowered that forecast at the half year, saying the margin would be dependent on the performance in the Benelux.

On Wednesday it said it now expected the key margin to be in the range of 6.5 percent to 7 percent.

The full-year revenue outlook was also cut, with a new forecast of above 3 percent growth, compared with the earlier guidance of around 5 percent.

"We're getting there, it's just taking longer than we hoped," Chief Executive Andy Green told reporters. "We've delivered a robust performance in a market context that became more challenging as we came through August into September.

"We've seen slower demand with some of our clients where spending is just a bit lower than we might have expected."

Shares in Logica have slumped 32 percent since the start of the year, underperforming the STOXX European Technology Index by 24 percent.

Of the different divisions, outsourcing performed strongly with revenue growth of 10 percent in the year to date while the revenue at the consulting and professional services were broadly stable. (Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)