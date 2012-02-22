* Year revenue 3.95 bln pounds, vs poll 3.885 bln

* adjusted operating profit 247 mln pounds, vs poll 249 mln

* Full-year dividend 4.4 pence, up 5 pct

* Revenue outlook remains uncertain

* Shares up 6.3 percent (Adds CEO comment, analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Feb 22 Logica , the Anglo-Dutch IT services provider hit hard by Europe's economic woes, said trading had improved since a low point in December when it warned on earnings and announced 1,300 job cuts.

Logica posted an expected 11 percent drop in full-year profit and said on Wednesday that while growth in 2012 remained in doubt, it was restructuring to meet clients' cost-cutting demands.

Chief executive Andy Green said 2011 had been more difficult then he had expected. "I would say things feel a little bit better, just a touch better, now than they did in December. But the key is the huge uncertainty," he told reporters.

Logica, which provides IT consulting and outsourcing to businesses and governments, said revenue will likely be broadly flat in 2012, although margins will recover to above 6.5 percent from 6.2 percent in 2011.

Its shares, which fell to a more than 10-year low in December, were 6.3 percent higher at 86.5 pence by 1021 GMT. The stock has underperformed peers by 32 percent over the past 12 months.

Analyst Paul Morland said that although the company was unloved, the shares offered good value if it could avoid another profit warning. "The latest guidance for 2012 was given at the low point in market confidence and now looks more achievable following two months of broadly positive economic data and strong order books announced today."

Logica reported 2011 underlying operating profit of 247 million pounds ($391 million) on revenue 4 percent higher at 3.95 billion. Orders rose 13 percent to 4.63 billion pounds.

The earnings were in line with a forecast of 240-250 million pounds it gave in December, the second time it had cut its outlook.

"The priority requirement for clients is to reduce their costs in an increasingly uncertain world," Green said.

That was boosting Logica's outsourcing business, he said, while its consulting services were under pressure because companies were reluctant to upgrade systems.

The public sector, which accounts for about a third of revenue, was also tough, Green said.

CUTS TOO LATE

Competitor CapGemini said last week it had been hit by public-sector spending cuts, and was helped by its business in North America and from corporates.

Logica's relatively weaker performance against its peers has led analysts to question whether it had adapted to tough markets quickly enough.

Green said he did not have enough visibility to cut jobs sooner. "We deliberately did not take action on restructuring in the belief that the market would recover," he said.

"In December, we had to take a different view. With hindsight, you are always too late with a decision like that."

Logica had been forecast to report 2011 adjusted operating profit of 249 million pounds on revenue of 3.885 billion pounds, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. ($1 = 0.6321 pound) (Editing by Dan Lalor)