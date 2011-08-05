* Shares down 15 percent to two year low

* Investors focus on weaker margin outlook

* Investors dismiss higher full-year sales forecast (Adds detail, reaction, shares)

By Kate Holton

LONDON, Aug 5 Shares in IT services firm Logica fell by a fifth on Friday as investors dismissed the company's improved full-year sales forecast to focus on its problem areas instead.

The Anglo-Dutch firm nudged its full-year sales outlook higher on Friday, on the back of strong demand for its outsourcing unit, but sounded a note of caution on its margins as trading remained tough in the Benelux region.

As heavy selling pushed the FTSE 100 down 3 percent on increasing fears about the health of the global economy, investors zeroed in on weakness, sending shares in Logica down over 20 percent at one point to a two-year low.

"In difficult markets anyone with a question mark over them just gets a right shoeing," Panmure Gordon analyst George O'Connor told Reuters. "But the numbers aren't as bad as the share price reaction suggests."

Shares in the group, which had already fallen over 15 percent in the last two weeks due to the overall sell off in equities and over fears that the software sector has become more difficult, had recovered from their lows of the morning to stand down 14 percent at 0758 GMT.

Customers have been reluctant to embark on major IT upgrades during the downturn, putting pressure on Logica's consulting and systems integration unit, but boosting its outsourcing division as firms cut costs.

Logica said its outsourcing division had grown strongly, up 11 percent, while the consulting and professional division had also returned to growth, up 1 percent.

But restructing costs pushed adjusted operating profit for the six months down 11 percent and the group, which had previously predicted modest margin improvement in 2011, said its margins would now be dependent on progress in the Benelux.

"I wish I could say we were at the bottom in Benelux, but we thought that six months ago and that didn't prove to be the case," Chief Executive Andy Green told reporters.

Analysts said in such a nervous market, investors would focus on the margins outlook and the continuing problems in the Benelux, which posted revenues down 3 percent due to heavy public spending cuts.

The Benelux makes up 12 percent of the group's revenues.

"While full-year 2011 revenue guidance was ahead of expectations, the weaker margin outlook is likely to disappoint, particularly in light of more positive statements from peers," Jefferies analyst Graeme Clark said, in reference to Capgemini and Atos Origin .

"Margins in both Benelux and the UK fell short of expectations, with a number of factors having a worrying impact in the former."

Analysts had expected the firm to post full-year revenue growth of between 3 and 4 percent but the firm said on Friday it expected growth to be at a similar level to the first six months, which was up 5 percent.

It raised its interim dividend by 11 percent. (Reporting by Kate Holton)