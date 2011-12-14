* Cuts more than 1,300 jobs across Benelux, UK, Sweden

* Downgrades growth to about 3 pct from above 3 pct

* Sees full-year operating profit of 245-250 mln stg

* Shares down as much as 22 percent in London (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Dec 14 Anglo-Dutch IT firm Logica said it was slashing more than 1,300 jobs, and again cut its 2011 growth forecast, in response to worsening conditions in its European markets.

"We do see, pretty widespread now, clients taking decisions to pull in their horns and waiting to see what is happening with the euro crisis and the global economy," Chief Executive Andy Green told reporters on Wednesday.

Logica, which provides IT consulting and outsourcing to businesses and governments, downgraded its full-year revenue growth forecast to about 3 percent, from above 3 percent last month and 5 percent earlier in the year.

Green said the company's operating margin for the year would be 6.0-6.5 percent, down from its 6.5-7.0 percent target, resulting in underlying profit of between 240 million and 250 million pounds ($373 million to $388.5 million).

He said companies would continue to outsource IT services to cut costs but they were nervous about taking decisions.

"It is fundamentally important that we get confidence in the future of the euro, and we get businesses prepared and ready to start making investments," he said.

"(Companies) have got strong balance sheets generally but they are sitting on their hands waiting to see whether the politicians can see a way through and that's the key issue."

Shares in Logica, which competes with Cap Gemini and Atos Origin, fell as much as 22 percent in London to a three-year low after the profit downgrade.

The stock was trading at 59.5 pence by 0940 GMT, the worse performer in the mid-cap index, while in Amsterdam it was down 19 percent.

NO SURPRISE

Analyst Julian Yates at Investec, who has a "hold" rating on Logica, said the restructuring did not come as a surprise, although it had come earlier than he expected.

"Getting the bad news out of the way is the first step on the route to moving positive," he said in a note.

"However we see more risk to the outlook as the impact of the restructuring is felt within the business, the macro impact continues to be felt and pricing deteriorates."

Between 450 and 550 jobs would be cut in the Netherlands and Belgium, with more than half of its offices closing after negotiations with the workforce, Green said.

Logica has struggled in the region since the downturn in 2008, where its focus on systems integration and consulting suffered as companies cut spending on major IT upgrades.

Some 450 jobs would also go in Sweden and the UK, Logica said, as it moved more work to cheaper locations outside Europe, and a further 200 consulting and systems integration jobs would go in Sweden.

The redundancies will cost about 80 million pounds this year, with an additional 13 million pounds related to property. It also took a 39 million pounds charge in writing down the value of some long-term contracts.

Green said the action would return the Benelux business to profit in 2012, and would take the margin back above 6.5 percent in 2012.

The company, which employs 41,000 people, said it intended to pay an unchanged final dividend for 2011 of 2.3 pence a share. ($1 = 0.6436 British pounds) (Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)