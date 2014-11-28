Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 28 Logismos SA
* 9M turnover at 1.42 million euros versus 1.5 million euros year ago
* 9M EBITDA at 0.7 million euros versus 0.68 million euros year ago
* 9M net profit at 14,440 euros versus net loss 20,860 euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2014 at 90,820 euros versus 970 euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1rD7rsH
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)