ZURICH, Sept 22 Logitech , the world's largest computer mouse maker, slashed its outlook for operating profit for this year and also cut its forecast 2012 sales after already cutting its outlook in July when its chief executive resigned.

Logitech, which also makers speakers, webcams and keyboards, said it expects operating income of about $90 million for the current fiscal year, compared to a previous target to meet or beat last year's level of $143 million.

It cut its 2012 sales forecast to $2.4 billion from a previous $2.5 billion, which had been reduced in July from an earlier forecast of $2.6 billion, a figure that had already disappointed some analysts.

Gerald Quindlen quit as chief executive in July after weak trading in Europe pushed the firm to a quarterly loss. Chairman Guerrino De Luca, who headed the company from 1998-2008, took over as acting CEO.

De Luca said on Thursday he had conducted an in-depth assessment of the business for 2012 and beyond since taking over.

"I am disappointed that our revised Fiscal 2012 outlook is not higher, but we now have a thorough understanding of what needs to be fixed. Our strategy remains unchanged," he said in a statement. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)