ZURICH, Oct 27 Logitech , the world's
largest computer mouse maker, is sticking to its full-year
outlook after posting a second-quarter net profit of $17
million, returning to the black after a loss in the previous
quarter.
Logitech, which also makes speakers, webcams and keyboards,
has struggled with the weak economic environment in mature
markets and it has issued a number of profit warnings over the
year as a result.
But it left its full-year guidance in place on Thursday
after second quarter sales edged 1 percent higher to $589
million, slightly ahead of the average estimate in the Reuters
poll, as robust demand in Asia offset sluggish markets in the
Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Logitech sees full-year sales of $2.4 billion and an
operating income of around $90 million.
The group expects its gross margin for its full year, which
ends March 31, to reach 33 percent, and it is likely to be well
above the full-year average in the third and fourth quarters.
Logitech also said it was looking to amend its $250 million
share buyback programme to enable the future repurchase of
shares for cancellation.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by David Cowell)