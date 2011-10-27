(Adds share price, analyst comment)
* Q2 net profit $17 mln versus Reuters poll average of $16
mln
* Sales edge up 1 pct to $589 mln, boosted by Asia
* Sees $2.4 bln full-year sales, operating income of $90 mln
* Shares jump 14 percent, outperform Swiss market
ZURICH, Oct 27 Logitech , the world's
largest computer mouse maker, is sticking to its full-year
outlook after bouncing back into the black with second-quarter
net profit of $17 million.
Logitech, which also makes speakers, webcams and keyboards,
has struggled with a weak economic environment in mature
markets, posting a loss in the previous quarter and issuing a
number of profit warnings over the year.
But it retained full-year guidance on Thursday after sales
in the quarter edged up 1 percent to $589 million, just ahead of
the $583 million mean estimate in a Reuters poll, as robust
demand in Asia offset sluggish markets in the Americas and
Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
The company added it was looking to amend its $250 million
share buyback programme to enable the future repurchase of
shares for cancellation.
At 0723 GMT, Logitech shares were 14.2 percent higher, going
some way to reversing the near-57 percent lost so far this year.
"The recently revised guidance was confirmed and is clearly
achievable in our view. Continued share repurchases and a $250
million amendment to the current programme for future share
cancellation will lend support to the share price," Vontobel
analyst Michael Foeth said.
Logitech sees full-year sales of $2.4 billion and operating
income of around $90 million.
The group expects a gross margin for its full year, which
ends March 31, of 33 percent, and it is likely to be well above
the full-year average in the third and fourth quarters.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by David Cowell and David
Hulmes)