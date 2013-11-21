Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BARCELONA Nov 21 Logitech, a supplier of peripherals like keyboards for PCs and tablets, said cash on its balance sheet beyond a contingency fund for deals could be returned to shareholders.
"We think we need about 15 percent to 20 percent of revenue on our balance sheet in cash to be ready to take advantage of an acquisition (opportunity)," Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference on Thursday.
"We certainly have a team looking for smart bolt-on acquisitions.
"In the event that we have excess cash, we will certainly look at (...) buybacks and further dividends." (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Brenda Goh)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)