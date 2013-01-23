* To make $211 mln charge in Q3
ZURICH, Jan 23 Logitech, the no. 1
maker of computer mice, is writing down $211 million against
third-quarter earnings for the drag on earnings from its
underperforming video conferencing unit.
Logitech's ambitions for video communication were built on
the acquisition of LifeSize Communications for $405 million in
2009 but its conferencing operation has not produced the growth
expected amid an industry slowdown in recent quarters.
Logitech rose spectacularly in the 1980s by bringing to
market the first modern computer mouse followed by other
computer accessories such as keyboards, cameras and speakers.
In recent years it has struggled to adapt to a market
increasingly dominated by touch-screen tablets and smartphones
with built-in accessories which do not need mice to work
Former Whirlpool executive Bracken Darrell became
chief executive in January in a bid to kickstart growth.
Logitech reports full earnings for the quarter later on
Wednesday.