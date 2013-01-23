Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
ZURICH Jan 23 Logitech, the no.1 maker of computer mice, said it will charge $211 million against third-quarter earnings for its video conferencing reporting unit.
"The enterprise video conferencing industry has experienced a slowdown in recent quarters and consequently, through this period, the video conferencing reporting unit has not sustained the growth Logitech originally anticipated," the technology company said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)