ZURICH Jan 23 Logitech, the no.1 maker of computer mice, said it will charge $211 million against third-quarter earnings for its video conferencing reporting unit.

"The enterprise video conferencing industry has experienced a slowdown in recent quarters and consequently, through this period, the video conferencing reporting unit has not sustained the growth Logitech originally anticipated," the technology company said in a statement on Wednesday. (Reporting By Katharina Bart)