* Q2 net profit $17 mln versus Reuters poll average of $16 mln

* Sales edge up 1 pct to $589 mln, boosted by Asia

* Sees $2.4 bln full-year sales, operating income of $90 mln

* Shares jump 16 percent, outperform Swiss market (Adds CEO comments)

By Katie Reid

ZURICH, Oct 27 Logitech , the world's largest computer mouse maker, is sticking to its full-year outlook after bouncing back into the black with second-quarter net profit of $17 million.

Logitech, which also makes speakers, webcams and keyboards, has struggled with a weak economic environment in mature markets, posting a loss in the previous quarter and issuing a number of profit warnings over the year.

But it retained full-year guidance on Thursday after sales in the quarter edged up 1 percent to $589 million, just ahead of the $583 million mean estimate in a Reuters poll, as robust demand in Asia offset sluggish markets in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The company added it was looking to amend its $250 million share buyback programme to enable the future repurchase of shares for cancellation.

Logitech shares jumped more than 16 percent on the news, going some way to reversing the near-57 percent lost so far this year.

"As I said in September -- that was the end of the bad news," Chief Executive Guerrino De Luca told Reuters.

On Sept. 22 Logitech gave a second profit warning in eight weeks, slashing its forecast for full-year profit and sales after a review by De Luca, who then promised there would be no more bad news.

"Our gross margins are improving," De Luca said.

Vontobel analyst Michael Foeth said the full-year outlook of sales of $2.4 billion and operating income of around $90 million was clearly achievable.

"Continued share repurchases and a $250 million amendment to the current programme for future share cancellation will lend support to the share price," Foeth said.

The group expects a gross margin for its full year, which ends March 31, of 33 percent, and it is likely to be well above the full-year average in the third and fourth quarters. (Additional reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by David Hulmes and Erica Billingham)