BRIEF-Taser says named Jawad Ahsan as chief financial officer
Announced appointment of Jawad Ahsan as chief financial officer, effective April 3, 2017
April 22 Swiss-American gadget maker Logitech International SA on Thursday posted a 33 percent decline in quarterly profits, as demand for new music and video game add-ons was not enough to offset falling demand for its computer accessories.
The Lausanne-based company reported a non-GAAP operating profit for its fourth quarter ended March 31 of $14.5 million, compared with $21.8 million for the three months ended in March of 2014.
The consensus forecast was non-GAAP operating profit was $8.22 million, according to a Reuters poll of five analysts. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)
Nautilus Minerals- delivered financing notice dated March 22 to investors in respect of private placement of aggregate of 12.5 million common shares of co