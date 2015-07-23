Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 23 Swiss-American gadget maker Logitech International SA on Thursday posted a 2 percent fall in quarterly revenue, hurt by a strong dollar and falling demand for its computer accessories.
The Lausanne-based company reported adjusted operating profit for its first quarter ended June 30 of $31 million, or 16 cents a share, compared with 22 cents a share a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $470 million from $484 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Wills)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order