By Eric Auchard

Jan 20 Swiss-American technology accessories maker Logitech reported quarterly operating profit fell nearly 6 percent but still beat expectations as the company completed a restructuring that leaves it focused on higher growth markets.

Shares in Logitech jumped more than 9 percent in early trading on the Zurich exchange. The stock rose 15 percent during calendar year 2015 but had given back most of those gains in recent weeks amid global market declines.

It reported operating profit of $74.17 million for its fiscal third quarter ended Dec. 25, down from $78.64 million, reflecting the move to exit from its computer mouse business this year.

Analysts were looking for an operating profit of $73.11 million, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data, a figure which included the results of the company's Lifesize video conferencing service, which Logitech has since spun off.

Logitech said it now expected operating income for its fiscal year ending in March 2016 of $170 million, up from a prior target of $150 million, which included the Lifesize business that it no longer consolidates in its results.

"The restructuring is completely done," Chief Executive Bracken Darrell said in a phone interview. Logitech now focuses on retail and online sales of accessories after exiting the market in which it supplied PC makers with mice and keyboards.

Net sales in the December quarter rose about 3 percent to $621.1 million, at the high end of analysts' expectations when excluding the impact of discontinued operations. The mean estimate by analysts was $631.6 million, according to I/B/E/S.

Logitech has refocused on new accessory lines like wireless music speakers and video game controllers, offsetting a secular decline in personal computers and demand for its mice and keyboards that defined the brand for decades.

It also raised its outlook for retail sales to 7 to 9 percent growth, excluding the impact of foreign currency swings, up from its prior forecast for 7 percent growth on that basis.

Retail sales produced $594.57 million, or nearly 96 percent of net sales in the latest quarter, with the remainder coming from its last sales of accessories to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), the business it has now finally exited.

On Dec. 30, shortly after its fiscal third quarter closed, Logitech announced it would separate its video conferencing unit into a new private entity with outside venture capital investors in which Logitech retains a 37.5 percent state. (Additional reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair and Keith Weir)