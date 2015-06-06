(Repeats to remove extraneous letters in headline)
By Eric Auchard
FRANKFURT, June 6 Swiss-American gadget maker
Logitech has set aside $3.25 million to cover a
potential civil penalty stemming from a previously disclosed
investigation by U.S. securities regulators, the company said in
a filing on Saturday.
In a report on its fiscal 2015 year ended in March, the
Lausanne-based company said it could not predict the final
amount of the penalty or when a settlement might be reached with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The maker of computer accessories also said it would see an
increase of $0.5 million in inventory and accrual for a balance
sheet reclassification and a change of $0.3 million in deferred
tax assets tied to these changes.
A company spokesman did not provide further details.
A year ago, Logitech disclosed it was the subject of a
formal SEC probe for a revision it made to its fiscal 2013
results which was in turn tied to accruals for warranties on
defective products from a distributor deal it had between 2007
and 2009.
The company also confirmed in its filing on Saturday that it
would take a non-cash, non-tax-deductible goodwill impairment
charge of $122.7 million related to the acquisition of its
Lifesize video-conferencing business.
Last month, it said it expected a charge of between $100
million and $123 million. It will be recorded in Logitech's
fiscal fourth quarter ended March 31, 2015.
In April, Logitech said it planned to reorganise its
Lifesize office video-conferencing business around a cloud-based
service it unveiled nine months ago.
Logitech, once known mainly as a maker of computer mice, has
been seeking to offset a decline in personal computer related
accessories by diversifying into product lines like wireless
music speakers, video-conferencing and video game controllers.
(Reporting By Eric Auchard; editing by Clelia Oziel)