UPDATE 1-Viola Davis wins first Oscar for 'Fences'
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
BERLIN, Sept 3 Swiss computer accessories maker Logitech's product range is strong ahead of key holiday sales season following product launches last week, president Bracken Darrell told Reuters in an interview the on sidelines of IFA, Europe's largest consumer electronics trade fair.
Last week, Logitech unveiled new products, including its entrance to a $3 billion consumer headphone industry and an upgrade to its key hit product - a keyboard-cover for Apple's iPad.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 26 Viola Davis won her first Oscar on Sunday for her supporting role as a long-suffering housewife in the African-American family drama "Fences."
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks erased early losses but stayed below 19-month highs on Monday as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent rally.
* SoftBank in discussions with WeWork for some time - sources