BERLIN, Sept 3 Swiss computer accessories maker Logitech's product range is strong ahead of key holiday sales season following product launches last week, president Bracken Darrell told Reuters in an interview the on sidelines of IFA, Europe's largest consumer electronics trade fair.

Last week, Logitech unveiled new products, including its entrance to a $3 billion consumer headphone industry and an upgrade to its key hit product - a keyboard-cover for Apple's iPad.