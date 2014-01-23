Jan 23 Computer-mouse maker Logitech International SA raised its forecast for the full year after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results, sending its shares up 11 percent.

The company raised its sales forecast to $2.1 billion, from $2.0 billion, for the year ending March 2014.

Logitech also increased its non-GAAP operating income expectations to a range of $120 million to $125 million from $100 million it had previously estimated.

Analysts were expecting full-year sales of $2.1 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a net income of $48 million, or 30 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a loss of $195 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $628 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 17 cents per share on revenue of $599.6 million.

Logitech's stock was up 11 percent at 13.5 Swiss francs in afternoon trading on the Swiss Exchange on Thursday. The stock was the top percentage gainer on the exchange.

(Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)