Jan 23 Computer accessories maker Logitech
International SA raised its forecast for the
year after reporting better-than-expected quarterly results,
helped by sales of covers for keyboards it makes for Apple Inc's
iPads.
Logitech's shares rose as much as 15 percent on the Swiss
Exchange on Thursday as the results and raised outlook forced
short-sellers to unwind negative bets on the stock.
"It's mostly a squeeze from short-covering," a Paris-based
trader said.
Logitech's U.S.-listed shares rose 15 percent to $15.20 in
premarket trading.
Retail sales, which bring in almost all of the company's
revenue, rose 4 percent to $563 million in the third quarter.
Logitech, best known as a computer mouse maker, has been
focusing on accessories for tablets and smartphones. In 2013,
the company's product launches included a keyboard for iPads and
a wireless portable music player.
"We still have more work ahead, but our turnaround is on
track ...," said CEO Bracken Darrell.
The company, which was slow to adapt to the shift to mobile
devices, raised its sales forecast to $2.1 billion, from $2.0
billion, for the year ending March 2014.
Logitech also increased its non-GAAP operating income
expectations to a range of $120 million to $125 million from the
$100 million it had previously estimated.
Analysts were expecting full-year sales of $2.1 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Logitech reported a net income of $48 million, or 30 cents
per share, for the third quarter ended Dec. 31, compared to a
loss of $195 million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $628 million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 17 cents per share on
revenue of $599.6 million.
Logitech's shares were up 12 percent at 13.70 Swiss francs
in afternoon trading. The stock was the top percentage gainer on
the Swiss Exchange.
