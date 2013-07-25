July 25 Remote-access software maker LogMeIn Inc
reported a 20 percent rise in quarterly revenue and
raised its full-year outlook, sending its shares up 6 percent in
extended trading.
The company said it expects 2013 adjusted earnings of 49 to
52 cents per share on revenue of $162.7 million to $164.2
million. It had earlier forecast earnings of 46-50 cents per
share on revenue of $157 million-$160 million.
Second-quarter revenue rose to $40.7 million from $33.8
million.
The company's net loss widened to $1.4 million, or 6 cents
per share, from $576,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
LogMeIn enables secure connections over the Internet between
remote computers and other internet-enabled devices and manages
data transmission between remotely connected devices.